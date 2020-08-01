MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Short Interest Update

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 674,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 38,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,322. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

