MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Short Interest Update

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 674,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 38,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,322. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.
MCBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.
