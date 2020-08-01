Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.70 to $23.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.19. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 22.70-23.20 EPS.

MTD traded up $39.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $935.00. 248,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $823.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $953.70.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.27% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total transaction of $804,273.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,017.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.