Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,247,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,893,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.