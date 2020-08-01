Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Up 8.1% After Earnings Beat

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.81, 823,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 408,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 236,076 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $422.30 million, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

