Mizuho Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $17.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 4,934,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.