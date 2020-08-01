Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.24.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
