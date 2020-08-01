Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.24.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

