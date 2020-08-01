Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.00 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.20-11.70 EPS.

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.70. 614,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.57.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

