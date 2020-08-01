Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Get Momo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Momo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

MOMO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 2,248,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 63,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,378,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 96.3% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.