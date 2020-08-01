Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mondelez International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.24.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,120,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

