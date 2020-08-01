Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 7,443,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

