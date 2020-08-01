Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $300.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $265.01. The company had a trading volume of 352,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $271.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,443,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $3,467,886.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares in the company, valued at $220,878,029.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,681 shares of company stock worth $23,000,455. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after acquiring an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

