Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 373,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.35. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,704,000 after purchasing an additional 270,007 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 484,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

