Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 4,614 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NYSE VC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 250,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on VC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.