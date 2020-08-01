Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 106,653 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of South Jersey Industries worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

SJI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 2,144,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

