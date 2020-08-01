Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 7,271 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 6,909 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $407,976.45. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 286,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

