Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,126 shares during the period. WSFS Financial makes up 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.42% of WSFS Financial worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 310,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,676. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

