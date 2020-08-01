Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Brooks Automation worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,688 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.