Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,156 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Balchem worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Balchem by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Balchem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

BCPC stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 297,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

