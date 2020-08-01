Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. 495,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,193. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

