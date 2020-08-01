Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty accounts for 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 449,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,115. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.