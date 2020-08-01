Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Forward Air worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.