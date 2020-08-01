Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $4.12 Million in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of BJs Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,638,000. AXA acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $32,198,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 1,550,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,250. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.