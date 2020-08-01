Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Switch comprises 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,872 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 52.6% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Switch by 166.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,896 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,900,000 after buying an additional 284,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 909.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 2,019,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,825,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,000 shares of company stock worth $10,080,770 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,791. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.88 and a beta of 0.66. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

