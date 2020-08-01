Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,945,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,352,000 after buying an additional 74,049 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,551,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after purchasing an additional 460,518 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,254,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,668 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,870. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

