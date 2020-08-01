Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $7.67 Million Investment in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 296,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.