Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 7,021 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,684.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.94. 101,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,855. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

