Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 2,046,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

