Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $278.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $278.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.85.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,974. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 204.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,771,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,929,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

