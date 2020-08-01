Morgan Stanley Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $264.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Shares of FDS opened at $346.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.07 and a 200-day moving average of $291.23. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $358.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,776 shares of company stock worth $3,580,803. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,136,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

