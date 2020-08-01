Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lowered by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,091. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.