Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 43,414 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $96,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,362,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

