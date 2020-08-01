Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 37,951 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,951 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.27% of CarMax worth $39,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. 1,104,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,685. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

