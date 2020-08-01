Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 96,599 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,599 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. 2,701,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,965. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

