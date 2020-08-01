Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,019 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 181,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average is $151.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

