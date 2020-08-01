Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,956 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 1.77% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $52,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,020,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 616,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 574,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 417,580 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 470,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

