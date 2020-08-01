Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,537 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $90,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after buying an additional 563,039 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.19. 843,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.