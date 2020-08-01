Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

