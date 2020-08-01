Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,539,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 246,561 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Enbridge worth $137,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Enbridge by 782.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Enbridge by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 2,646,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

