Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $166.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,288,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $166,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.81. 19,441,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.