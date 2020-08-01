Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $166.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,288,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $166,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.81. 19,441,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

