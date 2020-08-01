Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $181.04 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.71% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $181,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BSV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $83.30. 1,347,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

