Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $19.09 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 293.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78, a PEG ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.