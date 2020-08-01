Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $22.89 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549,861 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 4.67% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 286,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 209,696 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 107,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,194. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

