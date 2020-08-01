Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $35.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,558 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $35,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 400.2% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $28.25. 7,911,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,826. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.