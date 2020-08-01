Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $48.45 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after buying an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,504,260,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

