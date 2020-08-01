Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $104,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,718.61.

BKNG stock traded down $25.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,662.13. 305,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,663.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,633.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

