Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $107,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $190.40. 14,186,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.