Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. 6,782,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,059. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

