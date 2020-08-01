Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $21,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 564.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 750,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 224,761 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after acquiring an additional 156,503 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. 232,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

