Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 303,282 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,282 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 2.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $30,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 1,471,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

