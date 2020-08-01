Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 385,024 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $89,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $788,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 630,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,492. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.